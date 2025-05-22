"We want to tell the world about Pakistan's false propaganda": AAP MP Ashok Mittal

New Delhi [India], May 22 : As the all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi bgean its outreach visit on Operation Sindoor to Russia, Spain, Greece, Slovenia and Latvia; key members reiterated India's united stance against terrorism and condemned Pakistan's false propaganda.

AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal said, "We want to tell the world about Pakistan's false propaganda. India fights only for its own security, and we have never intended to cause injustice to the people of any country. We are confident that the world community will come together with us. AAP's stand is clear: we stand with the government in this matter."

Mittal emphasized India's commitment to peace while exposing Pakistan's misinformation. "We want to tell the world about Pakistan's false propaganda. We have made Pakistan suffer through Operation Sindoor. They spread lies that India wants to grab land and attacks civilians. India is a peace-loving country, but if extremism is forced upon us, we respond strongly. In 1971, we helped create Bangladesh instead of occupying it. India has never pursued territorial conquest," he said.

Echoing this, BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowta (Retd.) stated, "The Prime Minister has clearly said terror and trade cannot go together. Pakistan is spreading false narratives, but India remains firm in its fight against terrorism. As a former Security Forces officer, I am honoured to carry Bharat's message abroad."

The all-party delegation, which also includes Rajeev Rai, Mian Altaf Ahmed, PC Gupta, former Nepal Ambassador Manjeev Puri, and former French Ambassador Jawed Ashraf, will engage with international partners to strengthen global support for India's counter-terrorism efforts.

This outreach under Operation Sindoor follows the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. India responded with precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, and firm military action thereafter.

A ceasefire understanding was reached after a DGMO-level call between the two countries.

The delegation aims to highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and build global support for its counter-terror efforts.

