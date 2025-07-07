"We welcome India's Candidacy to host COP 33 in 2028": BRICS declaration

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 7 : Leaders of the BRICS nations have welcomed India's candidacy to host the 33rd Conference of the Parties (COP 33) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in the year 2028.

In a joint declaration at the 17th BRICS Summit on Sunday, they also expressed their commitment to remain united in the pursuit of the purpose and goals of the Paris Agreement.

The joint declaration stated, "We stress our commitment to uphold multilateralism as necessary to address challenges threatening our shared planet and future such as climate change. We resolve to remain united in the pursuit of the purpose and goals of the Paris Agreement and the objectives of the UNFCCC and call on all countries to uphold their existing commitment

as Parties to the UNFCCC and its Paris Agreement and to maintain and scale up their effort to combat climate change.

"We further reaffirm our steadfast commitment, in pursuit of the objective of UNFCCC, to tackle climate change by strengthening the full and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement, including its provisions related to mitigation, adaptation and the provision of means of implementation to developing countries, reflecting equity and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, in light of different national circumstances," the declaration said.

"In this regard, we express our full support to the Presidency of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) COP-30, which will take place in the city of Belem, in Brazil, highlighting the importance of action and cooperation on all pillars of the UNFCCC as applicable considering each country's membership and commitments thereunder. We also underscore our full commitment to a successful COP30 that will catalize progress in implementing the UNFCCC and its Paris Agreement. We welcome India's Candidacy to host COP 33 in 2028," it added.

The leaders of BRICS nations call for a strengthened global response to climate change, in the context of sustainable development and poverty eradication. They endorsed the BRICS Climate Leadership Agenda as a statement of their resolve to exercise collective leadership through mutual empowerment, by advancing solutions that support BRICS development needs and priorities, while accelerating action and enhancing cooperation towards the full implementation of the UNFCCC and its Paris Agreement.

They stressed that this outcome demonstrates that multilateralism and Global South cooperation can shape a more inclusive and sustainable governance for a better future.

BRICS nations underscored the critical role of all types of forests. The joint declaration stated, "We underscore the critical role of all types of forests, including tropical forests, for conserving biodiversity, preserving water basins and soils and providing timber and non-timber forest products of high value for economic sectors, regulating hydrological cycles, as well as combatting desertification and serving as vital carbon sinks."

"We also take note of the United for Our Forests initiative, which promotes the conservation, sustainable management, and restoration of these essential tropical ecosystems. While appreciating the efforts of our countries to preserve rare species and noting the high vulnerability of big cats, we take note of the Republic of India's initiative to create an international Big Cats Alliance and encourage BRICS countries to work together to the conservation of big cats," it added.

The leaders of BRICS nations emphasised the urgent need to reform the governance of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) to ensure more balanced and equitable representation for developing countries, in line with the value of natural capital that these countries uphold.

They also expressed support for the simplification of procedures and the facilitation of access to resources, and the participation of those directly involved in the conservation and sustainable use of ecosystems, such as Indigenous peoples and local communities, including through improved voice and vote mechanisms and equitable access to decision-making by

developing countries.

The joint declaration stated, "We commend Brazil's BRICS Chairship in 2025 and express our gratitude to the government and people of Brazil for holding the XVII BRICS Summit in the city of Rio de Janeiro." The leaders also expressed full support for India's BRICS Chairship in 2026 and the holding of the 18th BRICS Summit in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other leaders, attended the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday. Brazil assumed the BRICS Chairship on January 1, 2025, with the theme 'Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance'.

