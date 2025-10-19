"We will never stop fighting for American people": JD Vance amid anti-Trump rallies across US

Washington, DC [US], October 19 : US Vice President JD Vance asserted that the Trump administration will "never stop fighting for the American people, especially our Armed Forces", while addressing the country's Marines at the US Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton.

Vice President JD Vance watched with pride on Saturday as Marines fired 155-millimeter artillery shells over a major freeway in Southern California, calling the demonstration a "testament to the corps' strength and unbeatable power," New York Times reported.

Vance said, "Chuck Schumer and the Democrats may have shut down the government but President Trump is going above and beyond to ensure our brave Marines get the paychecks they deserve. We will never stop fighting for the American people, especially our Armed Forces!"

"In the Trump Administration, we know that the work you do protecting our country, putting your lives on the line to defend our way of life, is at the heart of Marine Corps service," Vance said in his remarks

Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor of the state, deemed it an "absurd show of force" and "dangerous," as per New York Times.

Vance used a speech in front of hundreds of Marines to attack Democrats over the government shutdown, referring to the impasse as the "Schumer shutdown," a dig at Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York and the minority leader. Throughout the day, protesters filled streets in American cities, including nearby Los Angeles and San Diego, lambasting the Trump administration's domestic agenda and its consolidation of power, as per New York Times.

What the White House had initially planned as a celebration of the country's 250th birthday and of the might of the Marines became half of a revealing split-screen: As the likely heir of Trump's political movement showcased the power of the military over the objections of a state governor, thousands of people across the country protested a president they accused of using his power like a king, New York Times reported.

