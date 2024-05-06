"We will not participate...": Russian Foreign Minister on Ukraine Peace Summit in Switzerland

Moscow [Russia], May 6 : Ahead of the "Peace in Ukraine" Conference in Switzerland, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov ruled out his country's participation in the summit scheduled to be held in June and said that they will not participate in any event supporting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "peace formula".

While speaking in an interview with a local Russian news outlet, Sergey Lavrov said, "When our Swiss colleagues say they want to invite Russia to the first conference, they are not telling the truth. We will not participate in any events that promote Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace formula in one way or another."

"This much has been clear to everyone for a long time. We are serious about being open to negotiations based on the reality. Everyone knows this, too from experience." Sergey Lavrov added.

Switzerland is set to organise a summit on 'Peace in Ukraine' at the Burgenstock resort on June 15 and 16, aiming to develop a common understanding of a path towards a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, inviting over 160 delegations to the summit on Peace in Ukraine.

Moreover, the summit will build on the discussions that have taken place in recent months, underscoring the Ukrainian peace formula and other peace proposals based on the UN Charter and key principles of international law.

Further regarding the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the Russian Minister emphasised on Ukraine's demilitarisation and quoted it as a 'necessary step' to be accomplished in the war.

"We will continue accomplishing the objectives of the special military operation. The demilitarisation of Ukraine is a necessary step. This is clear to everyone, considering the militant clique that is now in charge in Kyiv," the Russian Minister said

"Denazification, too, is inevitable and this is also clear to everyone. Kyiv's racist laws legislate the concepts that are part of Nazi ideology and glorify individuals who were convicted by the Nuremberg Tribunal. This is unacceptable in today's Europe," he added.

The Russian Minister rebuked claims of Russia's alleged reluctance to engage in negotiations, highlighting that such assertions are 'not true.'

"We hear statements about Russia refusing to negotiate almost daily. They say they want to, but Russia is refusing. That is not true either, but we no longer expect honesty or decency from our Western partners." said the Russian Minister.

Notably, Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, which the West has termed an unprovoked war.

Meanwhile, Russia has said it will hold drills that will include practice for the use of tactical nuclear weapons, days after top European leaders voiced stronger military support for Ukraine, Al Jazeera reported on Monday.

The Kremlin said on Monday the military exercises ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin were in response to statements by Western and NATO-member countries about sending troops into Ukraine, which Russia invaded more than two years ago, as per Al Jazeera.

