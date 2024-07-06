"We will rebuild Britain," says Keir Starmer as he delivers his first speech as UK PM

London [UK], July 6 : After Keir Starmer was elected as the United Kingdom's new Prime Minister on Friday, he delivered his first speech outside 10, Downing Street and promised to serve all citizens, regardless of who they voted for and assured that the process of change will start immediately, saying that "we will rebuild Britain."

He further said they have reformed the Labour Party to serve the country, putting the nation's interests above the party.

"If you voted Labour yesterday, we will carry the responsibility of your trust as we rebuild our country. Whether you voted Labour or not especially if you did not, I say to you directly, my government will serve you. Politics can be a force for good. We will show that," said UK Prime Minister.

"We've changed the Labour Party, and returned it to service, and that is how we will govern country first, party second. Yet if I'm honest, service is merely a precondition of hope, and it is surely clear to everyone that our country needs a bigger reset, a rediscovery of who we are, because no matter how fierce the storms of history, one of the great strengths of this nation has always been our ability to navigate away to calmer waters. And yet this depends upon politicians, particularly those who stand for stability and moderation, as I do," he added.

While delivering his first speech, the newly elected UK PM assured the public that "transforming a country takes time and effort, and it's not a quick fix. Despite the challenges, they assure that the process of change will start immediately and they are committed to rebuilding Britain."

"I want to say very clearly to those people, not this time. Changing a country is not like flicking a switch. The world is now a more volatile place. This will take a while. But no doubt that the work of change begins immediately. Do not doubt that we will rebuild Britain," said Starmer.

"With wealth created in every community. Our National Health Service (NHS) is back on its feet, facing the future. Secure borders, safer streets, and everyone treated with dignity and respect at work. The opportunity of clean British power, cutting your energy bills for good. And brick by brick, we will rebuild the infrastructure of opportunity," he added.

The UK Prime Minister acknowledged that many people currently lack faith in a better future for their children, and promised that their government will work tirelessly to change this and restore hope.

"The world-class schools and colleges, the affordable homes that I know, are the ingredients of hope for working people. The security that working-class families like mine can build their lives around. Because if I asked you now whether you believe that Britain will be better for your children. I know too many of you would say no. And so my government will fight every day until you believe again. From now on," said the UK Prime Minister.

Following this, Starmer expressed gratitude to the outgoing Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, for his achievements as the first British-Asian Prime Minister.

"I want to thank the outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. His achievement as the first British-Asian Prime Minister of our country. The extra effort that will be required should not be underestimated by anyone. We pay tribute to that today. And we also recognise," said Starmer.

"The dedication and hard work he brought to his leadership. But now our country has voted decisively for change, national renewal and a return of politics to public service. When the gap between the sacrifices made by people and the service they receive from politicians grows this big, it leads to a weariness in the heart of a nation, a draining away of the hope, the spirit, the belief in a better future, that we need to move forward together. Now, this wound, this lack of trust, can only be healed by actions, not words," he added.

