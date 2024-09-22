"We will reform UN Security Council to make it more inclusuive, democratic, accountable": Quad joint declaration

Wilmington (Delaware) [US], September 22 : The Quad nations during the Leaders' Summit on Saturday (local time) affirmed support for the reform of the United Nations Security Council through expansion in permanent and non-permanent categories of membership.

India, Australia, Japan and the United States, in the 'Wilmington Declaration', emphasised the urgent need to make UNSC more representative, inclusive, transparent, efficient, effective, democratic and accountable. They stated that the expanded version of the UNSC should have representation for Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean.

"Together, with our global and regional partners, we continue to support international institutions and initiatives that underpin global peace, prosperity and sustainable development. We reiterate our unwavering support for the UN Charter and the three pillars of the UN system," the joint declaration read.

The Quad nations affirmed that in consultation with partners, they will work collectively to address attempts to unilaterally undermine the integrity of the UN, its Charter, and its agencies.

"We will reform the UN Security Council, recognizing the urgent need to make it more representative, inclusive, transparent, efficient, effective, democratic and accountable through expansion in permanent and non-permanent categories of membership of the UN Security Council. This expansion of permanent seats should include representation for Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean in a reformed Security Council," the declaration added.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden, during his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, affirmed support for initiatives to reform global institutions to reflect India's important voice, including permanent membership for India in a reformed UN Security Council.

"President Biden shared with Prime Minister Modi that the United States supports initiatives to reform global institutions to reflect India's important voice, including permanent membership for India in a reformed UN Security Council," the joint fact-sheet released by the White House read.

President Biden hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for the Quad Leaders' Summit on Saturday (local time) in Wilmington, Delaware. The sixth edition of the Quad Leaders' Summit is a 'farewell' summit for both US President Joe Biden and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida before they step down from their respective offices.

Quad is a diplomatic partnership between four countriesAustralia, India, Japan, and the United States. US President Joe Biden is the host of the fourth in-person and sixth overall Quad Leaders' Summit in Delaware.

The Quad nations, in their declaration expressed an 'unequivocal condemnation' against terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism and affirmed committed for international cooperation. They also reiterated the condemnation of terrorist attacks including the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai and the 2016 terror attacks in Pathankot.

"We are committed to international cooperation and will work with our regional partners in a comprehensive and sustained manner to strengthen their capability to prevent, detect and respond to threats posed by terrorism and violent extremism, including threats posed by the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes, consistent with international law. We are committed to working together to promote accountability for the perpetrators of such terrorist attacks," the statement read.

"We reiterate our condemnation of terrorist attacks including the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai and in Pathankot, and our commitment to pursuing designations, as appropriate, by the UN Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee. We welcome the constructive discussions held at the first Quad Working Group on Counter-Terrorism and the fourth tabletop exercise in Honolulu last year, and look forward to Japan hosting the next meeting and tabletop exercise in November 2024," it added.

The Quad countries condemned North Korea's "destabilizing ballistic missile launches" citing the "grave threat" it poses and urged Pyongyang to abide by its obligations under the UN Security Council Resolution.

"We condemn North Korea's destabilizing ballistic missile launches and its continued pursuit of nuclear weapons in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions (UNSCRs). These launches pose a grave threat to international peace and stability. We urge North Korea to abide by all its obligations under the UNSCRs, refrain from further provocations and engage in substantive dialogue," the declaration stated.

The Quad nations also expressed concerns over the worsening political, security and humanitarian situation in Myanmar, including in the Rakhine State and called for an immediate cessation of violence.

"We remain deeply concerned by the worsening political, security and humanitarian situation in Myanmar, including in Rakhine State, and again call for an immediate cessation of violence, the release of all those unjustly and arbitrarily detained, safe and unhindered humanitarian access, resolution of the crisis through constructive and inclusive dialogue among all stakeholders, and a return to the path of inclusive democracy," the statement added.

