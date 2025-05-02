"We wish to encourage trade with India": Afghan traders at Iran Expo 2025

Tehran [Iran], May 2 : Afghanistan traders, who attended Iran Expo 2025, expressed interest in boosting trade between Afghanistan and India, adding that they also urged governments to make facilities for businessmen of both countries.

Speaking on the current state of trade relations, a trader, Abdulqadim Tayib, said, "We came from Afghanistan. Earlier, we had a good trade. Now, the Wagah border is closed."

Tayib highlighted the potential of the Chabahar border for trade between the two countries.

"The Chabahar border is good for Afghanistan and India's trade. We wish to encourage trade between Afghanistan and India. Also, we want both governments to make facilities for businessmen of Afghanistan and India," Tayib told ANI.

Further, another trader highlighted the difficulties faced by Afghan traders due to the closure of key borders with Pakistan.

"India and Pakistan border has been closed for Afghanistan trade. The Torkham border and the Chaman border have been closed. So now it's a big problem for Afghan trade people who export dry fruits, perishable fruits, and other commodities to India, Dubai, and other countries," an Indian trader who attended the event said.

"We request that the trade be facilitated through shipments via Chabahar, which is very near Kabul. Also, the shipment can be taken from Chabahar, which is the nearby port to the Indian borders," he added.

Notably, more than 3,100 international traders from 111 countries participated in Iran Expo 2025.

The event demonstrated exceptional synergy between government and private sector efforts to develop non-oil exports, the release added.

It further added that the exhibition marked significant growth from the previous year's attendance of 2,400 traders from 94 countries. Interest from domestic companies was unprecedented, with over 1,200 top export-oriented firms registering across six product categories.

