"We would like to invest here," says Thailand Parliamentary delegation on visit to Indian Parliament

New Delhi [India], February 8 : Thailand Parliamentary delegation and Chairwoman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Pikulkaew Krairiksh, visited Indian Parliament on Thursday and stressed that Thailand would like to invest in some projects, hoping that India might be interested.

She further appreciated the hospitality received in India.

"We appreciate hospitality here," she said.

She further hoped that both countries could continue with their connectivity between the Indian and Thai parliaments.

" I hope that we can continue with our connectivity here between the Thai and Indian parliaments. We like to invest also; we have projects of the trilateral road in the north and Ranong port that we have been talking for so long, so I think that India might be interested," she said.

The India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway holds the promise of expanded connectivity and regional integration.

Over 1,300-km-long highways are currently in the making, and, once opened, they will boost the trade ties between Myanmar and Thailand while also harnessing the potential in the travel and tourism space.

The project is expected to enhance physical connectivity and people-to-people linkages and promote tourism, trade and commerce to benefit India, in particular the North Eastern region of India, as well as Myanmar and other ASEAN States, according to the MEA.

Moreover, India has also proposed to extend the road to Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.

Last year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Bangkok to attend the Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) Mechanism meeting, where he held discussions on connectivity initiatives, especially about the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway.

highlighting India-Thailand relations, both countries share a maritime boundary in the Andaman Sea.

India's bilateral relations with Thailand are rooted in history, age-old social and cultural interactions and extensive people-to-people contacts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor