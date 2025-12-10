'Weak' people leading 'decaying' Europe: Trump

Washington, Dec 10 "Weak" people are leading a "decaying" group of nations in Europe, US President Donald Trump said in an interview published by Politico.

"I think they're weak ... But I also think that they want to be so politically correct," Trump said at the White House in the interview with Politico, published on Tuesday.

"I think they don't know what to do," the president claimed. "Europe doesn't know what to do."

Without a change in border policy, some European states "will not be viable countries any longer," said Trump, describing cities like London and Paris as creaking under the burden of migration from the Middle East and Africa, Xinhua news agency reported.

The president said he put little stock in the role of European leaders in seeking to end the Ukraine crisis. "They talk, but they don't produce, and the war just keeps going on and on."

Russia was obviously in a stronger position than Ukraine, Trump told the media outlet, while renewing his call for Ukraine to hold new elections.

In the National Security Strategy released last Thursday, the Trump administration vowed to "cultivate resistance" to the European status quo on immigration and other politically volatile issues.

"Allies do not threaten to interfere in the democratic life or the domestic political choices of these allies," European Council President Antonio Costa responded to the U.S. national security document on Monday.

