Weapon cache discovered, illegal drugs seized in Afghanistan

Kabul, Oct 10 Security forces have discovered a huge weapon cache containing a variety of arms and ammunition, including anti-aircraft guns, in eastern Afghanistan's Nuristan province, said an army statement on Thursday.

The weaponry, which includes two anti-aircraft guns, dozens of AK-47 assault rifles, thousands of bullets, and many more military equipment, was recovered from the Kamdish district recently, the statement added without providing more details, reports Xinhua news agency.

Afghan caretaker government has collected thousands of pieces of weapons, including battle tanks, since assuming power in August 2021 following the US-led forces' withdrawal from Afghanistan. Since then, no one outside the security organs has been allowed to carry arms illegally.

In a separate incident, the Afghanistan police have discovered 900 kg of illegal drugs, including 48 kg heroin, and taken into custody four individuals on the charge of smuggling the contraband in western Afghanistan's Nimroz province, provincial police spokesman Gul Mohammad Qudrat said on Thursday.

The arrested persons were attempting to take the contraband out of Nimroz province but were identified and arrested by police in Charburjak district on Wednesday, according to the official.

In a similar drive against illicit drugs, police set on fire about 6 tonnes of drugs, including 1.5 kg heroin, 537 kg opium poppy, and a huge quantity of objects used in manufacturing heroin in the southern Helmand province a couple of days ago.

