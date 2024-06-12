Weapons, ammunition caches seized in Afghanistan

Kabul, June 12 Afghanistan's security forces have discovered weapons and ammunition caches in northern Takhtar and Baghlan provinces, the country's Ministry of National Defense said in a statement on Wednesday.

Several weapons, including 23 Kalashnikovs, five PK machine guns, three rocket launchers, five hand grenades, one M16 machine gun and four US-made mines have been seized in Baghlan, said the statement.

Meanwhile, Afghan police have discovered an ammunition storage, including hundreds of bullets of heavy and light weapons in Takhar, the statement asserted.

However, the ministry did not say if anyone had been arrested in the case, reports Xinhua News Agency.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs also said that police have recently apprehended 17 people on the charge of involvement in criminal activities in the provinces of Herat, Ghor, Nuristan, Uruzgan, Samangan and Kandahar.

The Afghan caretaker government has collected thousands of arms and ammunition from irresponsible armed men since assuming power in August 2021, as part of efforts to ensure law and order across the war-scarred country.

