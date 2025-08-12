Weapons smuggling from Jordan thwarted

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 12 (ANI/TPS): An attempt to smuggle weapons to Bedouin crime groups in the Negev from Jordan through the Rabin border crossing between Israel and Jordan was foiled.

Last night, a suspect was arrested upon his return from Jordan, when nine Glock pistols and cartridges, which were found in the doors of his vehicle and were seized by Negev Region police and tax authority inspectors. A network behind the smuggling was allegedly run by the suspect, a resident of the Bedouin town of Rahat in his 30s.

The police said the weapons were found during what it called a targeted activity carried out in recent weeks against family disputes and blood feud among Bedouin. (ANI/TPS)

