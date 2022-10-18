Weather today: Light rain at isolated places in Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 18 The Meteorological (MeT) office said on Tuesday that light rain is likely during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

Weather was partly cloudy in the union territory during the last 24 hours.

"Light rain is likely at isolated places in Kashmir division and at scattered places in Jammu division during the next 24 hours," said an officer of the MeT department.

Srinagar had 7, Pahalgam 4.5 and Gulmarg 2.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh had 0.7, Kargil 2.6 and Leh 1.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 18.2, Katra 16.3, Batote 10.2, Banihal 8.4 and Bhaderwah 8.1 as the minimum temperature.

