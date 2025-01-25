WEF calls for cooperation to address global challenges, uncertainty

Davos, Jan 25 The World Economic Forum (WEF) concluded its annual meeting, calling for increased cooperation in the face of global challenges and uncertainty.

Amid ongoing conflicts, economic instability, and rapid technological advancements, the WEF Annual Meeting 2025 served as a crucial platform for fostering dialogue, encouraging collaboration, and driving sustainable solutions to shared global challenges, Xinhua news agency reported.

In his closing remarks, WEF President Borge Brende said, "We all realise during this week that we came together in Davos, at the time of immense consequence and uncertainty. Political, geopolitical, and macroeconomic landscape - all are shifting under our feet."

He emphasised that critical political priorities such as driving economic growth, reducing carbon emissions, and finding ways to end conflicts require urgent attention. "All of these challenges cannot wait, and the only way to make progress on these issues is by working together," he added.

Brende further noted that leaders from around the world, representing both the public and private sectors, had gathered to demonstrate how collaboration can be achieved. Even though nations compete, there are areas where interests overlap. In these areas, "we really need to strike and find deals to make the world a better place."

During the Economic Outlook session, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva highlighted that the evolving geopolitical landscape will reshape trade and economic relations. She said, "I think that there is no way we can wipe out collaboration from the future of humanity."

Nearly 3,000 participants from various regions and industries convened in Davos to address key global and regional challenges. They include responding to geopolitical shocks, stimulating growth to improve living standards, and advancing a just and inclusive energy transition.

The annual meeting, under the theme "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age," focused on five pivotal areas: reimagining growth, industries in the intelligent age, investing in people, safeguarding the planet, and rebuilding trust.

