"Welcome step": MEA welcomes US removing three Indian entities from restrictive list

New Delhi [India], January 17 : The Ministry of External Affairs welcomed the removal of three Indian entities from the US Entity List, and said this will lead to greater collaboration between New Delhi and Washington in the fields of nuclear energy, clean energy, and critical minerals.

This comes after the US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) removed three entitiesIndian Rare Earths, Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Centre (IGCAR), and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC)from the US Entity List.

"It is a welcome step. These have been on the entity list of the US for several years. This action by the US government will lead to greater collaboration between India and the United States in the fields of nuclear energy, clean energy, and also in the field of critical minerals. Some of these elements are also part of the iCET conversation that we have had with the United States, so it's a welcome step, and we look forward to doing more with the US in these areas," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday.

On the recent sanctions announced by the US against entities in the Russian energy sector, the MEA said that India is in touch with the US authorities to clarify issues pertaining to the impact on Indian entities.

MEA also reiterated that India's oil purchases have always been guided by country's own energy security requirements along with prevailing global circumstances and market conditions.

"These sanctions were announced on January 10 last week, if I recollect properly. The additional sanctions that have been announced pertain to several entities and individuals in the Russian energy sector. We are in touch with the US authorities to clarify issues pertaining to the impact on Indian entities. We are working with all relevant departments and agencies to sensitise all Indian companies on application, as also to inform them on legal measures being implemented that could impact Indian companies on certain circumstances," Jaiswal said.

He added, "Our oil purchases, have been and always are guided by our own energy security requirements along with prevailing global circumstances and market conditions. That is how we look at the scenario."

The US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) outlined the significance of the removals, citing their role in advancing clean energy and critical minerals cooperation.

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration Matthew Borman stated, "The removal of the three Indian entities will enable closer cooperation between the United States and India to secure more resilient critical minerals and clean energy supply chains."

