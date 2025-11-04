"We're building long-term strategic partnership...": Israel's Foreign Minister Sa'ar meets NSA Doval in Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 4 : Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar met National Security Advisor (NSA) Doval in New Delhi on Tuesday, and the two leaders discussed cooperation in tackling common challenges, with a special focus on counterterrorism.

In a post on X, Sa'ar said, "Honored to meet the National Security Advisor of India, Ajit Doval, in New Delhi. We discussed ways to cooperate and confront our common challenges, especially the mutual threat of terror. We're building a long-term strategic partnership between Israel and India!"

https://x.com/gidonsaar/status/1985681775721611671

Earlier in the day, Sa'ar paid floral tributes at the Teen Murti Haifa Chowk as part of his three-day visit to India.

India and Israel also exchanged an MoU on Training between the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service, MEA and the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday hailed the meeting with Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, where the two leaders discussed strengthening the strategic partnership and reaffirmed their commitment towards all forms and manifestations of terrorism.

At the bilateral meeting between them, S Jaishankar emphasised the shared concerns on global security and stated, "Our two nations face a particular challenge from terrorism. It is essential that we work towards ensuring a global approach of zero-tolerance towards terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations."

Jaishankar had reaffirmed India's strong ties with Israel, calling the relationship one built on "a high degree of trust and reliability" while expressing support for the Gaza Peace Plan during his meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, while welcoming Sa'ar on his first official visit to India, Jaishankar highlighted the depth of bilateral relations and said, "India and Israel have a strategic partnership and particularly in our case, that term has a real meaning. We have stood together in testing times. And we have created a relationship with a high degree of trust and of reliability."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor