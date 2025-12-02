"We're building up our relationship with Afghanistan": Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on regional cooperation

New Delhi [India], December 2 : Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday stated Russia is working to strengthen its engagement with Afghanistan, noting that regional issues and joint interests are central to ongoing discussions.

Peskov said, "We're building up our relationship with Afghanistan. We understand that we are our counterparts there, and we have to discuss the region's problems with them. We have our joint interests in the region, and we'll continue to develop our relationship with Afghanistan."

He indicated that Moscow views cooperation with Kabul as essential for stability across neighbouring areas.

He also commented on current economic adjustments involving Russian trade, indicating that market responses continue to evolve under external pressure.

"Secondly, some companies are slowing down the purchase, while others are enlarging the purchase. The system is very flexible, and it responds to additional pressure from third countries very vividly and in a very sophisticated way," he added.

Peskov's remarks come as Russia's relationship with Afghanistan enters a new phase after decades of diplomatic, security and economic shifts.

According to historical records, ties date back to the 19th-century "Great Game," and were formalised with a Friendship Treaty in 1921 shortly after the Third Anglo-Afghan War.

Relations deteriorated during the Soviet-Afghan War in the late 1970s and 1980s, when the Soviet Union intervened militarily, leading to a costly conflict and a withdrawal in 1989.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Moscow adopted a policy of neutrality towards Afghanistan. While participating in international peace efforts, Russia also supported the Northern Alliance against the Taliban in the 1990s, reflecting long-standing security concerns, particularly relating to terrorism and cross-border unrest.

In 2025, Russia shifted its approach significantly by officially recognising the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

Moscow became the first country to accept the credentials of a Taliban ambassador on 3 July 2025, and earlier, in April 2025, it removed the Taliban from its list of designated terrorist organisations.

Russian officials said the recognition would facilitate cooperation on security, counter-terrorism and combating drug trafficking.

Moscow also pointed to trade and economic potential in sectors such as energy, transport, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Russia has criticised Western policy towards Afghanistan, including sanctions and the freezing of Afghan assets, calling for an end to what it described as "confrontational policies."

Officials in Moscow have indicated that the new framework aims to build pragmatic ties focused on regional stability and economic development.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor