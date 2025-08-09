"We're calling for a special election," says California governor Newsom on November redistricting plan

California [US], August 9 : California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) announced on Friday (local time) that the state is moving forward with plans to hold a special election in November to approve a ballot measure that would allow Democrats to pass a new House map ahead of 2026. The announcement came as a response to Texas Republicans' efforts to create five pickup opportunities in a new House map, The Hill reported.

"We have till Aug. 22. With the leadership behind me, they will get this on the ballot. We're calling for a special election, that will be the first week of November," Newsom said, according to The Hill.

The governor, joined by several California lawmakers and Texas Democrats who fled their state, emphasized that the move is not aimed at eliminating the independent redistricting commission responsible for drawing the map.

"We are talking about emergency measures to respond to what's happening in Texas, and we will nullify what happens in Texas," Newsom vowed.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, chair of the California Democratic congressional delegation, highlighted that Democrats have found a way to create a new House map that could allow the party to gain five additional seats next year while complying with the Voting Rights Act.

"So as we went through the details of the possibilities, I'm happy to report that every single member of the California delegation is willing to support a plan to do that," she said, as reported by The Hill.

California State Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas (D) told reporters that the maps are expected to be "available next week." He added, "Once these maps are released, voters will have the opportunity to digest these maps, review them for weeks and months leading to this election."

According to The Hill, California would be the first Democratic state to start the process of passing new congressional lines ahead of 2026 in reaction to Texas' redistricting efforts.

While California currently uses an independent redistricting commission, Democrats aim to temporarily bypass the commission to protect their interests amid the redistricting battles.

Newsom insisted that Democrats support independent redistricting but argued, "we're not going to unilaterally disarm in the state of California."

He expressed confidence that voters will approve the proposed ballot measure.

"We believe in independent redistricting, that will be on the ballot," Newsom said. "We believe it should be nationalized. That will be on the ballot. We have the opportunity to send a message 'enough.' And I believe Republicans, not just Democrats and independents, will meet that call, and we will overwhelmingly support this change."

