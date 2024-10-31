"We're not the garbage...": Vivek Ramaswamy responds to Biden's dig at Trump

New York [US], October 31 : Reacting to recent remarks that labelled Trump supporters as "garbage," Indian-origin Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy took to the streets of North Carolina on Wednesday to collect trash.

Dressed in a fluorescent jacket, Ramaswamy was seen praising the machinery of a garbage truck while receiving assistance from a garbage collector.

In a post on X, he said, "We're not the garbage, we're *taking out* the garbage."

We’re not the garbage, we’re *taking out* the garbage. pic.twitter.com/cwNQjVeFLn— Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) October 30, 2024

Earlier, former US President Donald Trump climbed aboard a campaign-themed garbage truck in Wisconsin on Wednesday, responding to President Joe Biden's remarks, in which he appeared to label Trump supporters as "garbage," as reported by The Hill.

"How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honour of Kamala and Joe Biden," Trump said from the passenger seat, which featured a Trump campaign sticker and flag. His campaign staff widely circulated photos of the event as photographers captured the moment, The Hill reported.

US President Joe Biden faced backlash after he seemingly compared Trump supporters to 'garbage' while discussing a racially charged joke made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at a Trump rally, which referred to Puerto Rico as an "island of garbage," The Hill reported.

Biden criticised the comedian's description of Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage," asserting that the people of Puerto Rico are "good, decent, and honourable." However, his defence sparked a political uproar, detracting from Vice President Kamala Harris's key closing speech on Tuesday evening, CNN reported.

"And just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico 'a floating island of garbage.' Well, let me tell you something... I don't know the Puerto Rican that I know... or Puerto Rico where I'min my home state of Delawarethey're good, decent, honourable people," Biden said during his virtual remarks in a get-out-the-vote call meant to help Harris."

Stand-up comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's performance at Donald Trump's Madison Square Gallery in New York city on Monday sparked backlash after he called Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage."

At Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's rally the comedian and podcast host Hinchcliffe made a racist joke comparing Puerto Rico, which is a US territory referring to it as ocean waste, local media reported.

"There's a lot going on, like, I don't know if you know this but there's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now," he said. "I think it's called Puerto Rico," Hinchcliffe said.

CNN quoted the comedian making racist comments against the Latinos claiming they "love making babies."

Hinchcliffe's joke drew criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, leading Trump's campaign to sideline itself from his comments.

"This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign," Trump campaign spokesperson Danielle Alvarez said in a statement to CNN after the rally.

