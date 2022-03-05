West encouraging mercenaries to fight Russians, says Russian Embassy

Western countries have increased dispatch of mercenaries to the combat zones in Ukraine, the Russian Embassy has said.

It said the UK, Denmark, Latvia, Poland and Croatia "have officially allowed their citizens to participate in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine".

"The US launched a large-scale campaign to recruit private military outfits such as Academi, Cubic and DynCorp. The French Foreign Legiion also plans to send ethnic Ukrainians. A number of fighters are expected to come from Germany. In total, according to Ukrainian President Zelensky, around 16,000 foreign fighters are expected in Ukraine," the statement said.

" About 200 of mercenaries from Croatia have already entered the country through Poland and joined uncontrollable nationalist units in the South East of Ukraine," it added.

The statement accused the foreign fighters of sabotage and raids on the Russian transport, trying to disrupt the evacuation of the wounded and the supply of ammunition.

"Using Javelin and NLAW anti-tank weapons, as well as Stinger portable air-defence systems foreign fighters commit provocations as well as sabotage and raids on the Russian transport, trying to disrupt the evacuation of the wounded and the supply of ammunition. Some of them represent neo-Nazi organizations of their countries," the statement said.

It said mercenaries of all kinds are not combatants under international humanitarian law and are not entitled to prisoner of war status.

"The best thing that awaits such people upon arrest is criminal prosecution," the Russian Embassy said.

The military operations of Russia in Ukraine entered the tenth day on Saturday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor