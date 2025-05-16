"West less troubled by religion-motivated terrorism as compared to India," ssys Military analyst Tom Cooper

Vienna [Austria], May 16 : Tom Cooper, Military aviation analyst and historian, while talking about the bias of the Western media in reporting of Operation Sindoor said that the reason behind it is that the West is less troubled by religion-motivated terrorism as compared to India.

"As for reasons I said, there is lots of ignorance in this regards, lots of bias, even more so because west is at least as much troubled by religiously motivated terrorism as India has been," he said.

Cooper while speaking about Operation Sindoor praised the preciseness of the Indian aircraft.

On being asked who had the advantage in the recent India-Pakistan conflict, Cooper toldthat Indian targets were precisely knocked out.

"Regarding the destruction of the terror infrastructure, at least six out of nine targeted sites of terror camps have been hit. That is beyond any doubts, all have been targeted very precisely. So these facilities are knocked out. That said, destroying the anti-terror infrastructure would take much more effort, which is why it is important. Then that in reaction to Pakistani actually unprovoked retaliation," he said.

Cooper said that Operation Sindoor was successful in disarming Pakistan and weakening it to a degree where it could not protect itself from conventional air strikes by India.

"The government in New Delhi and the leadership of the Indian armed forces have opted to go for an all-out attack on Pakistan to call off all of its bluffs and to de facto disarm its nuclear deterrent. As such, the Operation Sindoor was partially successful in regards of destroying the terror infrastructure but highly successful in regards of significantly weakening Pakistan to the degree where it became unable to defend itself from conventional strikes of the Indian armed forces and had no ability to strike back up on India and had no other option but to sue for a ceasefire," he said.

When asked if the Western media seemed to have ignored India's proof of damage to Pakistani assets and rather relied on Pakistani military briefings, which were built on fake narratives and disinformation, he claimed that it is because US profits from Pakistan's buying of arms. India's arms import is majorly from Russia, which contributes to the Western media bias.

"I'm saying this again and again, whatever India does, this is going to blame, it for whatever Pakistan has done. So you simply kind of can't be right. Part of the reason is that you are allied with Russia at least buying Russian armament. That Pakistan is buying or is donated US armament and, since, US armament is so precious to the Americans and considering it an issue of honour, there are some of the F-16s shot down or not... [The narrative is] India cannot be successful. I have reviewed a few of assessments and analysis of different colleagues in the West last night and this is quite typical to see they were all publishing, ever more about the showdown between India and Pakistan on 10 May and ever since they're all quiet," he said.

Cooper added that the Western media is now busy covering other topics, completely ignoring Pakistan. He added that it may take a while for the western politics to acknowledge India's achievements and the reality of Pakistan.

"They are all busy themselves to some other topics, so they are ignoring what has happened to Pakistan, what has India achieved. This is why I'm concerned that it might take a while for the Western politics to figure out the new realities between India and Pakistan, which is Pakistan cannot defend itself, cannot defend it in its nuclear storage facilities," he said.

Cooper added that he fears that by being entangled thus, Western media may miss an opportunity to reorganise itself with the politics.

"So, that is my biggest concern that the West is going to miss an opportunity to, reorganise its politics towards, India and, start relations anew. It's a good opportunity, but it's certainly unlikely to have to happen," he said.

