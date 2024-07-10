West Nile fever death toll reaches 15 in Israel

Jerusalem, July 10 The death toll from the current outbreak of West Nile fever in Israel has risen to 15, with one new death, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The total number of confirmed infection cases since the beginning of May has reached 299, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

Although most of the cases were diagnosed in Israel's central region, Rambam Hospital in the northern city of Haifa reported on Thursday two hospitalised patients who were infected with the virus, including a man in his 50s who is in moderate-severe condition.

According to Israel's Maariv daily newspaper, at least 17 patients infected with West Nile fever are currently in serious condition, receiving sedation and ventilation in hospitals across central Israel.

West Nile fever is caused by a virus primarily found in birds, transmitted to humans and other animals through mosquito bites from infected birds.

Typical symptoms include fever, headaches, weakness, joint and muscle pain, conjunctivitis, rash, and occasionally nausea and diarrhoea.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor