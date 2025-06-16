West Virginia Flash Flood: 4, Including 3-Year-Old, Killed; Several Trapped as Building Partially Collapses in Fairmont (Watch)

At least four, including a 3-year-old child, have been killed, and several others were trapped inside the debris after flash floods impacted several areas, leading to partial building collapse in Fairmont City in West Virginia on Sunday, June 15. Governor Patrick Morrisey, in a Facebook post, said at least four people died due to flooding.

"There were roughly 3 to 4 inches of water that fell in the area in less than an hour. That's very, very difficult to deal with," Morrisey declared a state of emergency, and he asked the first responders attempting to reach people in the flooding. He said four people were missing in flash floods

Video of Building Partially Collapses in Fairmont

The National Weather Service has issued a life-threatening Flash Flood Emergency for Fairmont as torrential rainfall continues to overwhelm the region. Because of the damage to infrastructure, like roads and bridges, emergency crews were unable to respond to some incidents.