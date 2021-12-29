Westerly wind brings snow in hill stations around Kathmandu, people climb up

The impact of the westerly low-pressure system has brought rain and snowfall across Nepal including hill stations around Kathmandu where people are thronging to play with the snow.

Chandragiri Hills, the nearest hill station and a popular tourist spot just at the entrance of Kathmandu Valley got covered with a thick layer of snow with people climbing onto hill to play with the flakes.

The news of snowfall brought thousands of people to the hilltop which is now connected by an electric cable car and other facilities of recreation.

"We came to know through the mainstream as well as the social media about it. This morning as I strolled through the feeds of Facebook and came over information that there's snowfall in Chandragiri then my family of four rushed up to here. We got to play with the snow after a long while, we really are having a great time," Krishna Maharjan, one of the residents of Kathmandu who came to play the snow with the family told ANI.

The Meteorological Forecasting Division had issued a bulletin warning weather disturbance that had recently entered into the country has caused light drizzle in most of the parts and snowfall in high hills and mountainous areas of the country.

Issuing alert circular for 24 hours, the Division has urged one and all to place necessary safety measures to protect from the rising cold across the country.

The Division has cautioned that Weatherly disturbance is likely to affect mountaineering and aviation service as well as daily life and also called for all to adopt cautionary measures to get protected from the effects of cold and snowfall.

According to the Division's recent data, Kathmandu's minimum temperature was recorded 3.56 degrees and maximum 15.2 degrees Celsius.

( With inputs from ANI )

