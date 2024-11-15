Western Australian Parliament honours Indian Navy's Tarini crew for global circumnavigation

Canberra [Australia], November 15 : The Western Australian Parliament honoured the crew of the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini for their remarkable journey on the global circumnavigation expedition 'Navika Sagar Parikrama II.'

Led by Lieutenant Commanders Dilna and Roopa, the all-female crew is making history as they navigate the globe in an ambitious eight-month voyage. The 2-member crew were seated in the Presidential Gallery whilst the Parliament proceedings were underway, the High Commission of India stated in a post on X.

The INSV Tarini docked in Fremantle, Australia, marking the first major stop on the journey after departing Goa, India, on October 2 this year.

After 38 days at sea, the crew reached Fremantle, where they will stay for two weeks to restock supplies and prepare for the next leg of their journey to New Zealand.

Sue Ellery, Member for South Metropolitan and Leader of the House, along with other dignitaries, felicitated the crew during their visit.

In a speech at Parliament House, Ellery lauded the crew's achievement, acknowledging their progress in the expedition.

"I'm advised that, over the 4,900 nautical miles of their journey so far, they have sailed with humpback whales, encountered high winds, and noticed a significantly cooling climate as they've headed south," Ellery remarked.

The officers are not only navigating vast oceans but also conducting scientific research along the way, documenting observations related to the marine environment.

Ellery further commended the trailblazing women, saying, "Lieutenant Commanders Dilna and Rupa are true trailblazers, and their circumnavigation will no doubt inspire many girls and young women to consider roles in the Indian Navy."

The eight-month-long journey will take the crew to several more destinations before their return to India, expected in May 2025. Throughout their travels, the crew is focused on scientific work, documenting their findings while at sea.

The occasion also provided an opportunity for the crew to share their experiences with officials in Australia.

"Yesterday, President, with you, I hosted Lieutenant Commanders Dilna and Rupa, the Indian Consul General, Mr Amarjeet Singh Taki, senior Indian Navy officials, and consular officials for a morning tea here at Parliament House to hear about their journey. And President, they join us in the President's gallery today," she further said.

In addition to recognising the crew, Ellery extended gratitude to the Indian Consul General for facilitating the visit and enhancing diplomatic cooperation.

"I also want to acknowledge the Indian Navy officials for their role in empowering women in their Navy and for fostering Navy cooperation between our two countries," she added.

