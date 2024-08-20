WGES to prioritise climate justice, empower vulnerable communities

Dubai [UAE], August 20 (ANI/WAM): The World Green Economy Summit (WGES) has announced that achieving climate justice and empowering impoverished communities are the top objectives of the summit.

The summit, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, serves as a premier platform for dialogue, exploring solutions, and making decisions that support global efforts in combating climate change and empowering vulnerable communities.

In a press release on Tuesday, Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), said that WGES aims to empower developing regions, foster global cooperation, and encourage public-private partnerships to address climate change.

He added that the summit will focus on advancing green policies, promoting cutting-edge technologies, and facilitating the transition to a green economy while addressing the risks and challenges associated with energy supply to support the green energy transition.

The summit is organised by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, DEWA, and the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO). The 10th WGES will be held on 2nd-3rd October 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre under the theme "Empowering Global Action: Unlocking Opportunities and Advancing Progress".

Its main thematic pillars this year include decarbonisation, clean energy advancements (including green hydrogen and energy storage), climate finance, circular economy, using technology to tackle climate change, youth in climate change, and food and water. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor