"What a great Nation it would be!!!": Donald Trump reacts to Justin Trudeau's resignation, reiterates his stance on Canada

Washington, DC [US], January 7 : US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday used Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's announcement of his plan to step down to reiterate his stance that Canada becomes the 51st state of the US.

In a post shared on the social media platform Truth Social, he said that Trudeau resigned as he knew that US can no longer suffer the massive trade deficits and subsidies that Canada requires to stay afloat. Trump noted that Canada will have no tarriffs, taxes will go down and they would be secure from the threat of Russian and Chinese ships if they merge with the US.

"Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned. If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!," he posted on Truth Social.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/113782682597333035

Trump's statement came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday (local time) that he would resign as the leader of the Liberal Party and as Prime Minister as soon as a new candidate is found for the post. Trudeau said that he had spoken to the Liberal Party President to start looking for a new Prime Ministerial candidate.

"I intend to resign as party leader and as Prime Minister after the party choses next leader. If I have to fight internal battles I can't be a good candidate. I have asked the liberal part president to search for a new candidate for the post of Prime Minister," he said.

Trudeau said he advised Governor General Mary Simon that Canada needs a new session of Parliament. He said that she agreed to the request to prorogue Parliament until March 24.

"We have worked for this country. We are at a critical moment in the world. Canadian resilience motivates me to serve. I am a fighter. Every bone in my body has always told me to fight because I care deeply about Canadians, I care deeply about this country and I will always be motivated by what is in the best interest of Canadians. The fact is despite best efforts to work through it, Parliament has been paralysed for months after what has been the longest session of a minority Parliament in Canadian history. That's why this morning, I advised the Governor General that we need a new session of Parliament. She has granted this request and the House will now be prorogued until March 24," Trudeau said.

"Over the holidays, I have also had a chance to reflect and to have long talks with my family about our future. Throughout the course of my career, any success I have personally achieved has been because of their support, their encouragement. So, last night over dinner I told my kids about the decision that I am sharing with you today. I intend to resign as party leader, as Prime Minister after the party selects its next leader...Last night I asked the president of the Liberal Party to begin that process. This country deserves a real choice in the next election and it has become clear to me that I am having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election," he added.

Trudeau said that he will not put forth his candidature as a potential Prime Minister.

"I will not be putting my candidature. Liberal Party is an important institution in our country. We were elected for 3rd time in 2021 to advance Canada's stand in the world. I never bow down when faced with a fight but I do this job because of the interest of Canadians and the interest of democracy that I hold dear. And it is clear I can't be that candidate due to internal battles," he said.

Speaking about Canada's former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Trudeau said that he expected her to continue as the Deputy Prime Minister. "Chrystia (Freeland) has been a political partner for many years. I had hoped she would continue as deputy pm but she chose otherwise," he said.

Trudeau added that Pierre Pollivere of the Conservative Party was not right for the country. "Pierre Pollivere's vision is not right for this country," he said.

