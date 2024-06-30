"What a match! What a catch": EAM Jaishankar congratulates Team India on securing second ICC T20 World Cup

New Delhi [India], June 30 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated team India on securing their second ICC T20 World Cup title by beating South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final at Barbados on Saturday.

EAM Jaishankar shared his excitement saying, "What a match! What a catch!", India ended its 11-year-long ICC trophy drought, winning their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013.

"Congratulations Team India. What a match! What a catch!," Jaishankar posted on X.

Congratulations Team India. What a match! What a catch! #ICCWorldCup #ICCMensT20WorldCup2024 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 29, 2024

A fine exhibition of death bowling by trio of Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya and stupendous knocks by Virat Kohli and Axar Patel helped India end their ICC trophy drought, securing their second ICC T20 World Cup title by beating South Africa.

India is the first team to have captured the title undefeated.

In the run chase of 177 runs, South Africa was off to a poor start as pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh struck early.

While Bumrah cleaned up Reeza Hendricks for four runs, Arshdeep got skipper Aiden Markram caught behind by Rishabh Pant for four runs as well.

Following these two early hiccups, Tristan Stubbs and Quinton de Kock started punishing Indian spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.

At the end of six overs, SA was 42/2, with de Kock (20*) and Stubbs (12*) unbeaten.

Nortje closed the innings out with a wicket but India managed to score 42 runs off the last 3 overs to end up with 176/7 on the board.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor