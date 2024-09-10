"What a relief...", Princess of Wales Kate Middleton on completing chemotherapy treatment

London [UK], September 9 : Princess of Wales Kate Middleton on Monday revealed that she has successfully completed her chemotherapy treatment.

Notably, in the month of March, Kate Middleton posted a video message on her social media in which she revealed that she underwent major abdominal surgery in January, which was successful. But, the tests after the operation detected the presence of cancer.

On Monday, Kate Middleton posted a video message on her social media and said, "A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales. As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment."

She added, "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

Describing the cancer journey as "complex," the Princess of Wales further said, "The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."

She added, "This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."

Kate Middleton expressed her determination to prioritise her health and wellbeing, stating that her primary focus will now be on maintaining her cancer-free status. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she said.

Expressing her enthusiasm to returning to Public life, Kate Middleton said that she will be looking forward to undertaking public engagements in the future. She said, "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."

Expressing gratitude for the support she received during the time when she was diagnosed with cancer, Kate Middleton said, "William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone's kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling."

She added, "To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey - I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."

