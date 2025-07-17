What Is Vibrio? Flesh-Eating Bacteria Kills 4 in Florida; Know Symptoms and Treatment

The news which stunned the world is that flesh-eating bacteria exist in the waters of the US, which have killed at least four people in the state of Florida this year. Yes, it is official, and the Florida health department confirmed the report on its website by issuing a notification. According to the New York Post, citing sources, a total of 11 people contracted this bacterial infection this year.

What Is Vibrio?

Vibrio bacteria typically live in warm, brackish seawater. Vibrio vulnificus is a bacterial infection that is usually found in raw seafood. According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Vibrio vulnificus is a bacterial infection usually found in raw seafood. It can also enter humans' open wounds when they swim or bathe in seawater.

Vibrio Symptoms

The Florida Department of Health noted that the source of this type of infection is raw shellfish, especially oysters. The Vibrio vulnificus infection can cause an illness called vibriosis, which can lead to vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, and fever in some cases. It can be noticed by the redness of the skin.

According to the CDC's website, Signs and symptoms of a Vibrio skin infection include fever, redness, pain, swelling, warmth, discoloration, and discharge. While fit people experience only mild symptoms, those who are immunocompromised or have chronic liver disease can face serious health risks.

How Infection Affects the Human Body

The Vibrio vulnificus entered the bloodstream, after which the affected patient felt fever, shivering due to chills, septic shock, and blistering skin lesions, said the Florida Health Department. About half of these bloodstream infections are fatal.

In some cases, when Vibrio vulnificus enters the human body through open wounds, the skin and flesh near the wound die. This rare side effect has led to Vibrio vulnificus being described as a “flesh-eating bacteria.” However, Florida Health stated that no cases of person-to-person transmission have been reported.

Vibrio Vulnificus Diagnosis and Treatment

This bacterial infection can be diagnosed by testing cultures obtained from stool, wounds or blood samples. The CDC said drinking more water can prevent dehydration and protect one from mild infections. For those with infected wounds, surgery may be necessary to remove dead tissue.

“Aggressive attention should be given to the wound site; for patients with wound infections, amputation of the infected limb is sometimes necessary,” Florida Health stated, quoted by the New York Post in its report. One in five people dies from this bacterium. The death can occur within a day or two after contracting the infection. Health officials caution against entering warm saltwater or brackish water if any fresh cuts, scrapes or wounds are present.

It is also advised not to eat raw oysters and other raw shellfish. Also, avoid cross-contamination of other foods with raw seafood or its juices. Protective gloves should be worn when handling raw shellfish.