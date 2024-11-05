"What PM Modi is saying is absolute truth...": Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdeva amid Canada row

New Delhi [India], November 5 : Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdeva has strongly backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the recent attack on the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, Canada, calling it "the absolute truth and common sense."

Sachdeva further emphasised that the events in Canada are an internal concern for the nation, and highlighted the failures and inefficiencies of Canadian intelligence, local police, and political will to address the challenges faced by the country.

While speaking with ANI, Sachdeva said, "What PM Narendra Modi is saying is the absolute truth and common sense. It seems that there is something rotten in the state of Canada. Nothing to do with India, but what is happening in Canada should be a concern for the government of Canada for the people of Canada..."

He added, "The events in Canada indicate some kind of failures, inefficiencies of Canadian intelligence, local police, and a political will to solve the challenges being faced by the country... PM Narendra Modi does not comment on routine matters, so if he has, it means India is taking this matter seriously. What is happening in Canada is worrisome for any democracy."

Meanwhile, Vidya Bhushan Soni, former Indian Ambassador to Ukraine, also expressed strong support for PM Modi's tweet and said that this statement by the Prime Minister ought to have come much earlier.

While speaking with ANI, Soni said, "This statement by the Prime Minister ought to have come much earlier. The Indian government was patient, but there is a limit to one's patience."

He added, "What has happened at the Hindu temple is inexplicable. The responses from the concerned agencies is appalling."

Notably, following the attacks on Hindu Sabha temple in Canada's Brampton, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack and said that "cowardly attempts to intimidate" Indian diplomats were appalling and New Delhi expects Canadian authorities to ensure justice and uphold rule of law.

"I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law," PM Modi said on X.

The strong statement by PM Modi came hours after the Ministry of External Affairs condemned the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario yesterday.

"We call on the Government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks. We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted. We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to media queries regarding violence in Brampton.

"The outreach of our Consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens alike will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment and violence," he added.

India has been repeatedly expressing its deep concern about extremism and the culture of violence and anti-India activities in Canada and has sought action against these activities.

This is the first statement by PM Modi since the Canada-related controversy started.Sources said it is a reflection that PM Modi stands up for Indians across the world.An Indian consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Canada's Brampton witnessed a "violent disruption" on Sunday (local time) in Brampton, near Toronto.

The incident sparked widespread criticism in and outside Canada. Canadian opposition leader Pierre Poilievre condemned the attack on the Hindu Sabha temple, calling it "completely unacceptable."

Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya also condemned the attack on the temple and said that a "red line has been crossed" by Khalistani extremists, highlighting the rise of brazen violent extremism in Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the attack on the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton by Khalistani extremists.

Emphasising the importance of religious freedom, Trudeau asserted that every Canadian has the right to practise their faith freely and safely.

"The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident," he said on X.

The recent attack adds to a string of similar incidents documented in recent years, underscoring a distressing trend of religious intolerance.

The ties between India and Canada have taken a sharp downturn following Canadian leaders making allegations without providing evidence about an assassination on their soil.

