"What Scum": Trump hits out at Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar, targets Somalia

Washington, DC [US], September 19 : US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) launched a sharp attack on Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar, targeting her country of origin, Somalia, and accusing her of criticising America despite Somalia's political and economic instability.

"Ilhan Omar's Country of Somalia is plagued by a lack of central Government control, persistent Poverty, Hunger, Resurgent Terrorism, Piracy, decades of Civil War, Corruption, and pervasive Violence," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/115227870570776224

He further highlighted the challenges Somalia faces, adding, "70% of the population lives in extreme Poverty, and widespread Food Insecurity. Somalia is consistently ranked among the World's Most Corrupt Countries, including Bribery, Embezzlement, and a Dysfunctional Government."

Turning his remarks directly toward Omar, the President said, "All of this, and Ilhan Omar tells us how to run America! P.S. Wasn't she the one that married her brother in order to gain Citizenship???"

Continuing his criticism, Trump stated, "What SCUM we have in our Country, telling us what to do, and how to do it. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The online post was followed by fresh remarks from Trump later the same day, when he once again attacked Omar and Somalia after a resolution to reprimand her and strip her of committee assignments failed in the House, The Hill reported.

"I think she's terrible. I think she should be impeached. I think she's terrible," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Referring again to Somalia, where Omar was born before moving to the United States in the 1990s, Trump said, "So how are they doing? How's your government? Do they have a president? Do they have a council? Do they have anything? Do they have police? I love these people. They come from a place with nothing, nothing, no, anything, and then they tell us how to run our country."

Reiterating his stance, the President added, "If she got censured, that's great, if she got impeached, that's even better," according to The Hill.

Trump's comments came after Wednesday's House vote to table a resolution introduced by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), which accused Omar of "smearing Charlie Kirk and implying he was to blame for his own murder" after she retweeted a video on social media, The Hill reported.

The resolution failed in a narrow 214-213 vote, with four Republicans joining Democrats to defeat the measure.

Responding to the outcome, Omar thanked her colleagues for their support, writing on social media, "Thank you to my colleagues for having my back and not furthering lies on the House floor. Appreciate them safeguarding first amendment protections and the usage of the censure. Finally some sanity in the House."

