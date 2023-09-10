WhatsApp working on new 'filter group chats' feature on Android

San Francisco, Sep 10 Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature -- "filter groups chat" on Android, to provide users with better control over their conversations, making it easier to manage and prioritise their messages.

According to WABetaInfo, the new feature will allow users to get a list of their groups by excluding individual chats.

Users will also notice that the "Personal" filter has been renamed "Contacts" to better distinguish between individual and group chats, as the "Personal" filter previously included groups and communities.

The new "Contacts" filter, on the other hand, will only include individual conversations.

Furthermore, the "Business" filter has been removed, the report said.

As users often join multiple groups for various purposes, such as work, family, friends, or hobbies -- this dedicated filter will let them quickly access and manage their group conversations, knowing that this filter exclusively includes group chats.

The feature to filter group chats is under development and it will be available in a future update of the app, according to the report.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a multi-account feature with a new interface for the app settings to beta testers on Android.

With this multi-account feature, users will be able to add an additional account on the same device directly right within WhatsApp Settings.

The second feature is a redesigned settings interface, which will give users a more modern experience when navigating through the app's various options.

The update also includes a redesigned profile tab right within the chat list, making it easier for users to open the settings of the app.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor