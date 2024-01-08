WhatsApp's new feature to let users share music audio during video call

New Delhi, Jan 8 Meta-owned WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will let users share music audio during a video call on Android.

According to WABetaInfo, the ability to listen to video and music audio together is now available to some beta testers.

"Specifically, when someone in the call shares their screen, audio they play on their device will also be shared with other people in the call. It’s important to note that this feature also works in individual calls, allowing users to enjoy a synchronised audio experience even in one-on-one video conversations," the report noted.

According to the report, the new feature not only promotes a sense of togetherness in group interactions but also brings an added layer of intimacy to one-on-one conversations.

Moreover, users in a call can also watch videos together, experimenting with shared audio during their video calls, allowing participants to synchronise their video playback experiences, creating a virtual movie-watching or content-sharing session.

The feature will be rolling out to even more people over the coming weeks, the report mentioned.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly developing a feature that will allow users to search for others through their username. Users will now be able to search for others by entering their username into the search bar, in a future update of the web client.

