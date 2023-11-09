When Abhimanyu Dassani turned bodyguard for Mrunal Thakur in Switzerland

Mumbai, Nov 9 Actor Abhimanyu Dassani has revealed how he was the "bodyguard" and "protector" for his 'Aankh Micholi' co-star Mrunal Thakur during the shoot of their movie.

From a TV sensation to a Bollywood diva, Mrunal has seen unprecedented growth in a decade of her acting career. The actress, best known for her TV show 'Kumkum Bhagya', as well as her acting chops in films such as 'Super 30', 'Batla House', 'Ghost Stories', 'Jersey' and 'Sita Raman', has developed a massive fan following across the globe.

So much so that her co-star had to literally turn into a bodyguard for her, even in Switzerland.

During a Live show on Roposo, when creator Namitaa Sachdeva asked Mrunal and Abhimanyu about how many rishtas Mrunal got during their film 'Aankh Micholi', they made a shocking revelation.

Mrunal mentioned: "I got 27 rishtas in the movie for sure."

Abhimanyu retorted: "In real life, she gets so many proposals. In fact, I feel like I am more of her bodyguard and protector than her co-star. Not only in India but wherever we travelled for the film, be it in Switzerland or here and there, I had to be her bodyguard as she has so many admirers."

'Aankh Micholi' revolves around a family of misfits.

