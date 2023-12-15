When Agastya Nanda wanted to leave ‘nanu’ Amitabh Bachchan’s house

New Delhi, Dec 15 Bollywood’s ‘Shahenshah’ Amitabh Bachchan took a stroll down the memory lane and narrated an anecdote when his grandson Agastya Nanda decided to leave the house and wanted to go back to Delhi.

Agastya is the son of Shweta Bachchan, daughter of Big B.

In the new episode of the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’, host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed the star cast of the recently released teen musical drama ‘The Archies’.

Agastya, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda came to the show along with their director Zoya Akhtar. Agastya, Mihir and Yuvraj sat on the hot seat in the first lot.

During the gameshow’s special segment, a fan asked Agastya to tell about his favourite memory with his grandpa.

Replying to the same, Agastya smiled, and said: “Actually, I want you to narrate the incident you always talk about. I was a little boy. I packed my bags and was leaving and you stopped me. You ought to narrate it. You say it better.”

Then the ‘Sholay’ star shared: “His (Agastya) parents had gone abroad and left him under my supervision. They're from Delhi. So, I said he's little. Let me distract him from this so that he doesn't remember that his parents have left him. I took him out in the car one day. I showed him around the Marine Drive and the sea. From the time he sat in the car, he kept saying, ‘I want to go to Delhi. How about an ice cream? - I want to go to Delhi. You get amazing corn here. - I want to go to Delhi.’ I tried to cajole him and brought him home.”

“I made him sit. We were all sitting in the room. After a while, I see this boy walking past us. And he's got all his luggage on his shoulder. I asked him ‘Agastya, what are you doing?’. He replied ‘I'm going to Delhi.’

"I said ‘You can't go. No. I'm going to Delhi.’ It was so hard. It took me three hours to persuade him. In the end, I called his parents and asked them to come home soon. ‘Your son wants to go to Delhi’,” said Amitabh, leaving the audience in splits.

The 81-year-old actor continued: “But let me tell you, ladies and gentlemen. This is seen as a good habit by some people. Once you set your mind to something, you will do it. I believe Agastya has that mindset. Once he sets his mind to something, he ensures he does it. I like this habit of his.”

