When Dev Aditya of ‘Mann Sundar’ faced the camera for the first time

Mumbai, Oct 11 Actor Dev Aditya, who is currently seen playing the lead character in the show ‘Mann Sundar’, says it was a dream come true for him to face the camera for the first time.

Ask the actor about his experience while facing the camera for the first time, he said: “I was very nervous and excited.”

He added: “Excited because I got a show unexpectedly and I was nervous on the very first day because I got some 15 scenes to shoot on the same day but I had asked for it and I was super grateful.”

On the professional front, Dev is famous for portraying the character of Saurabh in the show ‘Barrister Babu’. He is currently he is shooting for ‘Mann Sundar’.

