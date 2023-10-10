"When leaders like PM Modi support Israel, it gives lot of power: Israeli Diplomat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 : Israel's Consulate General to Mumbai Kobbi Shoshani has said that when leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi support Israel, it gives the country a lot of power.

He emphasized the importance of the conversation between Prime Minister Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, highlighting the strong bond, friendship, and support Israel receives from India.

He said the conversation between PM Modi and Israeli PM Netanyahu was extremely important, "it shows the bond, friendship and support we get from India...we need your moral support...when a leader like PM Modi, along with other leaders of democracies, supporting the state of Israel, it gives us a lot of power and we really appreciate it."

Israeli PM Netanyahu called PM Modi on Tuesday and provided him with an update about the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

PM Modi said in a post on X that the people of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour.

"I thank Prime Minister @netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. The people of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," PM Modi said.

The Consul General in Mumbai emphasized the support of the United States and India, the world's largest democracies, as a source of strength and belief for Israel.

Meanwhile, the Consul General to Mumbai said: "The (US and India) are the biggest democracies in the world. Their support gives us a lot of power and belief regarding what to do next, it is very important because, in terrorism, you have to fight all the time...if you want to live, you have to fight..."

He underscored the continuous fight against terrorism and expressed Israel's commitment to assist foreigners and Indians in leaving the region safely if needed.

He said: "I spoke to my (Israel's) Minister of Foreign Affairs last night and he said every foreigner, every Indian who would like to leave, we will give them all the support to send them back home".

Regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict, he stated that the declaration of war was a response to attacks on innocent civilians, including women, children, and the elderly. Israel pledged to take decisive action against those responsible.

On the Israel-Palestine conflict, he said: "This declaration of war is because they touched our open wounds, they touched our families, women, elderly people and children. To slaughter, to massacre children, girls, and elderly people is something we haven't seen...Israel will do the maximum to get the price from these criminals"

Meanwhile, at least 900 Israelis have been killed and over 2,616 people injured after Hamas launched a barbaric 'surprise attack' on Israel on October 7.

In a war update shared by Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on X, the IDF said that about 30 hostages have been held by Hamas in Gaza in the ongoing conflict.

It also stated that about 4,500 rockets have been fired from Gaza on Israel after which the Israeli defence forces struck 1290 Hamas targets in Gaza.

An IDF Spokesperson has confirmed that 123 soldiers have been killed in the fighting, and 50 families have been informed that a relative was kidnapped by Hamas.

Earlier in the day, in a stern warning to Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "though Israel did not start this war" but "will finish it".

"Israel is at war. We didn't want this war. It was forced upon us in the most brutal and savage way. But though Israel didn't start this war, Israel will finish it," said Netanyahu in an address to the nation.

As part of its retaliation against Hamas, Israel has mobilised 3,00,000 troops. This is the largest mobilisation since the 1973 Yom Kippur War when Israel called up 400,000 reservists, The Times of Israel reported.

The Israeli Air Force continues to extensively attack many targets of the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas said civilian hostages would be executed without warning and the killings broadcast if Israel targets people in Gaza. The group claims to be holding more than 100 hostages, including Israeli army officers, according to CNN.

On Saturday, expressing solidarity with Israel in the wake of the deadly rocket strikes by Hamas, PM Modi said that the thoughts of people were with the innocent victims and their families.

"Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour," PM Modi posted on X.

Israel's Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon thanked PM Modi for his support. "Thank you again PM @narendramodi-ji. Since we get SO MUCH support from our Indian brothers and sisters, I'm unfortunately unable to thank each and every one of you personally. Please accept this as my gratitude to all our friends."

