When Rohitashv Gour was surrounded by real-life Bhabijis after their Kitty Party

Mumbai, Oct 8 Actor Rohitashv Gour, who essays the character of Manmohan Tiwari in the superhit television show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, recollected an incident when he felt the audience love up close during his recent visit to Indore alongside his onscreen wife, Angoori (Shubhangi Atre).

During his stay, the actor was pleasantly surprised when a group of female fans, who were attending a Kitty Party at the hotel where he was staying, surrounded him at a hotel, expressing their affection for his character and work in the show.

Talking about this memorable moment Rohitashv Gour shared: “I believe that an artist truly achieves success when people begin to identify them by their characters. It brings immense joy to my heart when people refer to me as Tiwari Ji. The love and support we receive from our fans are unmatched, and their actions often touch me profoundly, leaving a lasting impact. Recently, during our trip to Indore, I experienced one of the most memorable moments in my life when I had the pleasure of meeting some real-life Bhabi's who were fans of our show, ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’.”

He further mentioned: “More than thirty to forty enthusiastic ladies were attending a Kitty Party at the hotel where I was staying. The moment they spotted me, they all warmly addressed me as 'Tiwari Ji kaise hai aap?' When I greeted them with a smile and a friendly hello, all the ladies surrounded me, eager to take selfies. For a moment, I was overwhelmed by such an outpouring of love, but I managed to handle it (laugh)."

The ladies also dedicated a song to him which truly touched his heart.

“Fans play an integral role in every actor's life, as they have the power to shape our careers. It is because of them that we are who we are today. They express their affection, provide feedback, and share their reviews in various ways. Honestly, these moments are extraordinary and priceless in an actor's life. I consider myself incredibly fortunate to receive such love and appreciation for my work,” he added.

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

