When SRK scolded Suhana Khan for wanting to swim

New Delhi, Dec 15 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recounted the incident when Shah Rukh Khan scolded his daughter Suhana when she insisted on swimming.

Suhana graced the stage of quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’, along with the director Zoya Akhtar and other star cast of the movie 'The Archies'-- Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, DOT, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda.

During the gameshow's special segment, a fan asked Suhana: "Who is the coolest and the strictest among your parents?"

Suhana said: "Uh, both are pretty cool, but I think my mother is a bit stricter."

Host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan said: "I think Shah Rukh is more strict." Suhana asked: "Why?"

The 'Brahmastra' actor then recounted: "You were so small when I went to your house one day to meet Shah Rukh. We had a meeting. A new swimming pool was built in your house. And when I went, Shah Rukh and I were standing next to the swimming pool."

"You came trotting and said that you want to swim. SRK said, 'No, you will not swim.' I asked him to let you go. He said no, and asked you to go back. Since that day, I felt that your dad is stricter. I still remember that incident," said the 81-year-old actor.

Suhana said: "I think that must've been the only time that he said no then."

Big B said: "He scolded you too." Suhana got shocked and said: "Scolded me?"

The 'Piku' actor then said: "Yes, you nagged him about it."

Suhana shared: "Sir, I don't remember."

Big B added: "Okay. I'm glad you forgot! SRK will be reminded of it when he watches the show."

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor