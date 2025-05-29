"Wherever there is an act of terrorism, it is linked to Pakistan": All-party delegation member Prem Chand Gupta

Athens [Greece], May 29 : Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Prem Chand Gupta, part of the all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, underscored Pakistan's involvement in global terrorism during a diplomatic engagement in Athens, referencing the recent arrest by Greek authorities of two Pakistani nationals accused of plotting an attack on an embassy.

During an interaction with the Indian Diaspora on Wednesday (local time), Gupta expressed his delight at the people outside India understanding the country's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

"It is a matter of great happiness that people understood our point. These people also understand that terrorism is a disease for the whole world, and if it is not dealt with properly, it will trouble everyone," Gupta said.

"They told us that a few days ago, two Pakistani terrorists were arrested here with arms and ammunition, and they wanted to attack an embassy. But Greek police apprehended them... What they mean to say is that wherever there is an act of terrorism, it is linked to Pakistan. Just needed to make them understand that, and they did understand what we said and promised to stand with us in every way," he added.

A diaspora member, Paramjeet Kaur, expressed her solidarity, stating, "On behalf of the Indian community, I welcome all the delegates and extend special thanks to the Indian Embassy. We stand with our country."

Similarly, another member, Manjeet Singh, remarked, "All religions are respected in India. India is a symbol of peace and wants peace, but some neighbouring countries are trying to disrupt it. We welcome the delegation; we are with India."

The RJD MP is part of the delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, which also includes Rajeev Rai of the Samajwadi Party, Mian Altaf Ahmad of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, Brijesh Chowta of the BJP, Ashok Kumar Mittal of the Aam Aadmi Party and Former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, and Russia.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

