"While Pakistan promotes terrorism, India grows economically": All-party delegation leader Sanjay Kumar Jha

Jakarta [Indonesia] May 29 : The all-party parliamentary delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, met with leaders of Indonesia's National Mandate Party and highlighted the Aprill 22 Pahalgam attack, where innocent people were killed based on their religion.

Jha emphasised Pakistan's role in promoting terrorism, contrasting it with India's economic growth. The Indonesian leaders acknowledged the involvement of the Pakistan Army in supporting such activities.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Kumar Jha said, "We explained in detail the incident that occurred in Pahalgam, where innocent people were killed solely based on their religion, in front of their families. We also highlighted how Pakistan is promoting terrorism, while India continues to grow economically.

"They acknowledged that the Pakistan Army supports such activities and assured us of their full support," he added.

According to the Embassy of India Jakarta, the delegation also interacted with prominent think tanks and academia, Resident Ambassadors of friendly foreign missions in Indonesia, and the leaders of the National Mandate Party (PAN), a Modernist Muslim Party of Indonesia.

The delegation had meaningful discussions with researchers and scholars of various think tanks and academia in Indonesia, including the Indonesian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI), The Habibie Center, and Indo-Pacific Strategic Intelligence (ISI), Center for Indonesia Policy Studies (CIPS), University of Indonesia, Indonesia Air Power Studies Center, etc.

According to the Embassy of India, Jakarta, the delegation conveyed a strong and unified national message of zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism. There was an understanding of India's position, and the need was expressed to combat false narratives propagated by vested interests jointly.

Responding to a query on endgame on this issue, the delegation categorically conveyed that total relinquishment of terror activities by Pakistan, dismantling of terror infrastructure within Pakistan and the vacating of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) was the ultimate endgame.

Further, the Indian Embassy highlighted that the day continued with a lunch interaction with the Resident Ambassadors of friendly diplomatic missions of around 20 countries in Indonesia.

The delegation shared their detailed insights on Operation Sindoor, clearly explaining the role of Pakistan in the gruesome terror attack and highlighting India's measured, non-escalatory and targeted response.

The delegation also conveyed that terror and talks cannot go together, and blood and water cannot flow together. They urged support of the diplomatic community for bringing perpetrators of terrorism to justice, recalling the UNSC Statement of 25 April 2025, which underlines the need for concerted diplomatic action against terrorism and its sponsors.

The final engagement of the day was a meeting with the leaders of the National Mandate Party (PAN), including Eddy Soeparno, Vice Chairman of PAN and Deputy Speaker of the Indonesian People's Assembly, Viva Yoga Mauladi, Vice Chairman of the Party and Deputy Minister for Transmigration of Indonesia, and other leaders from PAN. They shared views on India's stance on zero tolerance for terrorism.

The PAN Party leadership expressed condolences to the victims of the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam and conveyed that they stand with India. PAN leadership categorically stated that religion and race cannot serve as a basis for exporting terrorism.

The Members of Parliament joining the meeting from PAN also included Dessy Ratnasari, Farah Putri Nahlia, Okta Kumala Dewi, Drajad Wibowo, Slamet Ariyadi and A Bakrie.

