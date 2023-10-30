While 'Zoya is a most cherished role', training for ‘Tiger 3’ was the toughest in Katrina's career so far

Mumbai, Oct 30 Actress Katrina Kaif said that she underwent intense two months of training for her upcoming actioner ‘Tiger 3’, adding that it was the toughest in her career so far.

The actress has pulled off stunts and hand-to-hand action set pieces. In Tiger 3, Katrina will push the envelope of action even further and revealed that she has prepped for around 60 days before pulling off the larger-than-life action sequences.

Katrina said: “Tiger 3 shows that there is nothing that a woman can’t do when it comes to saving her family or a nation or humanity. A character like Zoya is important and necessary to tell people that girls can be nurturers as well as fierce protectors. Zoya is one of the most cherished roles of my career!”

She added: “I love how she can match anyone with her grit and courage. She doesn’t back down from a fight and she can be as good if not better than a man when it comes to doing action! Zoya’s style of action is also unique and she can pull off some very complicated action sequences with ease like the one you see a sneak peek of in the trailer! Zoya is pitted against an army of enemies and she fights all by herself!”

Katrina loves the fact that Zoya’s character is more fierce with every film.

She said: “I love action as a genre and playing a spy is a dream come true! I knew that this was going to be a part of my legacy, so I always give my 200 per cent for this franchise. Every Tiger film has taken Zoya a notch above, and she has fought harder, and it has been bloodier. That’s the USP of the character, which I love!”

Katrina added: “For Tiger 3, my action prep was at least for about two months. We wanted Zoya to look agile, have more speed, and greater strength. I really had to go through the grind and it was definitely the toughest training of my career so far, when you see the kind of action that Zoya has done, you will realise that such sequences may not have been attempted by a women before.”

“Executed by some of the best action teams in the world, I’m super excited for audiences to see these sequences on the big screen,” she concluded.

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is set to release this Diwali, November 12.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor