White House Diwali 2024: NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams to Share Message from Space

White House has announced a special celebration for Diwali this year, featuring the lighting of divas and a unique message from NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, a retired Navy captain. Williams, who assumed command of the International Space Station in September, recorded her Diwali message from space. As a practicing Hindu, she has previously shared Diwali greetings from the ISS, celebrating her heritage by bringing cultural items like samosas, and sacred texts such as the Upanishads and the Bhagavad Gita.

This year’s Diwali event at the White House will include a performance by Nootana, a Washington-based ensemble known for classical South Asian dance and music, along with the Marine Corps Band. Last year, President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden participated in the Diwali celebrations by lighting a diya, symbolizing unity and wisdom. President Biden shared a message on social media, saying, "Today, Jill and I lit the diya to symbolize Diwali's message of seeking the light of wisdom, love, and unity over the darkness of hate and division. May we embrace the enduring spirit of this holiday and of our nation – and reflect on the strength of our shared light."

This year’s Diwali celebration reflects a continued commitment to honoring diversity and promoting unity, resonating with Diwali’s themes of wisdom, compassion, and collective strength.