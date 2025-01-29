White House Press Secy says Trump admin deported 'aliens'

Washington DC [US], January 29 : In her first press briefing, the youngest US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that the Senate has confirmed five of US President Donald Trump's cabinet nominees.

In an emboldened voice, she warned non-US citizens who are planning to enter the country illegally, and said that they will immediately be deported.

"So to foreign Nationals who are thinking about trying to illegally enter the United States, think again. Under this President, you will be detained and you will be deported. Every day Americans are safer because of the violent criminals that President Trump's Administration is removing from our communities," she said.

In her briefing, Leavitt said that Trump's administration deported 'aliens'- a word used by Trump administration to refer to illegal immigrants- back to where they came from.

"President Trump is back and the golden age of America has most definitely begun. The Senate has already confirmed five of Trump's exceptional cabinet nominees- Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, John Ratcliffe, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. It is imperative that the Senate continues to confirm the remainder of the president's well-qualified nominees as quickly as possible. As you have seen during the past week, President Trump is hard at work fulfilling the promises that he made to the American people on the campaign Trail," she said.

Leavitt said that since he assumed office on January 20, Trump signed more than 300 executive orders and secured nearly USD 1 trillion dollars in US investments.

"Since taking the oath of office, President Trump has taken more than 300 executive actions secured nearly USD 1 trillion dollars in US investments, deported illegal alien rapists gang members and suspected terrorists from our homeland and restored common sense to the federal government. I want to take a moment to go through some of these extraordinary actions," she said.

Leavitt added that Trump declared a national emergency in the Southern border of the US to end the 'alien' invasion- referring to the entry of illegal immigrants.

"On day one President Trump declared a national emergency at our Southern border to end the four-year-long invasion of illegal aliens under the previous administration. Additionally, President Trump signed an executive order to end Catch and Release and finish Construction of his effective border wall. by using every lever of his Federal power President Trump has sent a loud and clear message to the entire world- America will no longer tolerate illegal immigration and this President expects that every nation on this planet will cooperate with the repatriation of their citizens," she said.

Leavitt also talked of deported Columbian migrants, how Columbia initially refused to accept them, but after Trump threatened them of tariffs, the Columbian President Petro Gustavo sent a Presidential plane to receive them.

"As proven by this weekend when President Trump swiftly directed his team to issue harsh and effective sanctions and tariffs on the Colombian government upon hearing they were denied a US military aircraft full of their own citizens who were deported by this Administration. Within hours, the Colombian government agreed to all of President Trump's demands proving America is once again respected on the world stage," she said.

Leavitt said that the US is becoming safer as every day, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is arresting illegal immigrants who have committed crimes.

She also gave examples for the same.

"On January 23rd, ICE New York arrested a Turkish National for entry without inspection who is a known or suspected terrorist. On January 23rd, ICE San Francisco arrested a citizen of Mexico unlawfully present in the United States who has been convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child aged 14 years or younger. ICE St Paul has arrested a citizen of Honduras who was convicted of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. ICE Buffalo arrested a citizen of Ecuador who has been convicted of rape. ICE Boston arrested a citizen of the Dominican Republic who has a criminal conviction for second degree murder. This criminal was convicted of murder for beating his pregnant wife to death in front of her 5-year-old son. An ICE St Paul also arrested a citizen of Mexico who was convicted of possessing pornographic material of a minor on a work computer. These are the heinous individuals that this administration is removing from American communities every single day and to the brave state and local law enforcement officer CBP and ICE agents who are helping in the facilitation of this deportation operation. President Trump has your back and he is grateful for your hard work," she said.

The Trump administration launched an immigration enforcement blitz across the US on Sunday that included multiple federal agencies and resulted in the arrest of nearly 1,000 people, CNN quoted Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor