White House strongly condemns killing of Al Jazeera reporter in Israeli raid in West Bank

The United States strongly condemns the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during an Israeli raid on the West Bank and calls for a thorough investigation into the circumstances of her death, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

Al-Jazeera said Abu Akleh, 51, was killed by Israeli forces during a raid on the West Bank early Wednesday, however, Israel's Foreign Ministry has not confirmed it.

"So we strongly condemn the killing of Al Jazeera journalist and American citizen Shireen Abu Akleh in Jenin today, and we extend our deepest condolences to her family," Jean-Pierre said during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One.

"We call for a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances of her death." (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor