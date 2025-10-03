White House warns of mass layoffs as US government shutdown deepens

Washington DC [US], October 3 : The White House on Thursday (local time) warned that "thousands" of federal workers could lose their jobs if the ongoing government shutdown drags on, adding to mounting political tensions in Washington.

White House Press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters outside the White House that administration officials were already preparing for possible layoffs. "It's likely going to be in the thousands," she said, noting that the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and other officials were actively discussing which departments could be affected, Fox News reported.

Leavitt placed the blame squarely on Democrats, accusing them of refusing to cooperate on a funding deal. "These conversations would not be happening if Democrats had voted to keep the government open," she said. She further alleged that Democrats were "playing politics" with the crisis, pointing to disagreements over health care benefits for undocumented immigrants as a sticking point.

She said to the reporter, "Let me ask you, do you think illegal aliens should get medicare benefits?

She further added that, Medicare benefits go to the most vulnerable people of our country. But the Biden administration allowed tens of thousandsof illegal aliens from all over the world to come into the country and get free benefits "

The federal government slipped into a partial shutdown after lawmakers missed the midnight funding deadline on Wednesday, leaving several agencies without a budget. Essential services continue to operate, but many departments face disruptions as negotiations remain stalled, as per Fox News.

President Donald Trump, who has sought to use the shutdown to push for deeper spending cuts, said he was scheduled to meet OMB Director Russell Vought to discuss which agencies might face reductions. Vought has been asked to recommend whether potential cuts should be temporary or permanent.

In a social media post, Trump appeared to embrace the political standoff, writing that Democrats had given him "an unprecedented opportunity" to reshape the federal government. "They are not stupid people, so maybe this is their way of wanting to, quietly and quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he wrote.

Leaders of both parties are privately and publicly adamant that they will not be blamed for the funding lapse: Republicans insist Democrats need to simply agree to extend current funding for another seven weeks.

Meanwhile, Democrats refuse to do so without major concessions for lending their votes to pass any funding measure in the Senate, as per CNN.

