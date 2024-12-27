WHO chief Tedros narrowly escapes aerial bombardment at Sanaa airport; UN condemns attack

Sanaa [Yemen], December 27 : World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus narrowly escaped an aerial bombardment at Sanaa International Airport in Yemen on Thursday, which resulted in the deaths of at least two people.

Tedros, along with his United Nations (UN) and WHO colleagues, was about to board a flight when the attack took place, injuring one of the plane's crew members.

In a post on X, the WHO chief Ghebreyesus said, "Our mission to negotiate the release of @UN staff detainees and to assess the health and humanitarian situation in #Yemen concluded today. We continue to call for the detainees' immediate release. As we were about to board our flight from Sana'a, about two hours ago, the airport came under aerial bombardment. One of our plane's crew members was injured. At least two people were reported killed at the airport. The air traffic control tower, the departure lounge just a few meters from where we were and the runway were damaged. We will need to wait for the damage to the airport to be repaired before we can leave. My UN and @WHO colleagues and I are safe. Our heartfelt condolences to the families whose loved ones lost their lives in the attack."

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack and called for the respect of international law, emphasizing that civilians and humanitarian workers must never be targeted.

In a post on X, Guterres regretted the recent escalation between Yemen and Israel, and called the airstrikes on the Sanaa International Airport, the Red Sea ports and power stations in Yemen "alarming".

According to the UN Chief, the airstrikes reportedly resulted in numerous casualties including at least three killed and dozens more injured. He reiterated the call for all parties to cease military actions and exercise restraint.

As per the Israel Defence Force (IDF), the Israeli Air Force conducted strikes on military targets belonging to Houthis on the western coast and inland Yemen. The attacks were carried upon the Houthi military infrastructure used for its military activities. The sites targeted included the Sana'a International Airport and the Hezyaz and Ras Kanatib power stations in addition to Al-Hudaydah, Salif and Ras Kanatib ports on the western coast.

