WHO commends UAE's urgent initiative to evacuate 85 sick, severely injured Palestinians

Cairo [Egypt], July 31 (ANI/WAM): The WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean expressed gratitude to the UAE for announcing an urgent initiative, in partnership with World Health Organisation (WHO), to evacuate 85 sick and severely injured Palestinians, including cancer patients in need of extensive treatment, accompanied by 63 family members, from the Gaza Strip to Abu Dhabi to receive the urgent care they need in UAE hospitals.

"I am immensely grateful to the United Arab Emirates for evacuating sick and severely injured patients from Gaza and providing them with lifesaving medical care," said Dr Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, in a press statement today.

"This initiative is a clear demonstration of the intra-regional solidarity that is urgently needed. Support to people in the Region must start from the Region." (ANI/WAM)

