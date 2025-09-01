WHO delegation visits UAE field hospital in Gaza, commends its humanitarian efforts

Gaza City (Palestine), September 1 (ANI/WAM): A delegation from the World Health Organisation (WHO) has visited the UAE field hospital in the Gaza Strip, as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation in supporting the health sector amid the humanitarian challenges facing the enclave.

During the visit, the delegation praised the significant role played by the UAE through the field hospital, describing it as an effective model for emergency humanitarian response in crisis areas.

As part of its ongoing support, the UAE, in cooperation with the WHO, delivered a new convoy of medicines and a variety of medical supplies to hospitals in Gaza, aimed at enhancing the capacity of the health system and meeting urgent needs.

Approximately three weeks ago, under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the UAE, in coordination with WHO, had sent two medical convoys dedicated to supporting hospitals in the Strip, in addition to another convoy delivered directly to Gaza hospitals. This reflects the UAE's unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian health sector.

The Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 underscores that strengthening the health sector in Gaza remains a top priority within the UAE's humanitarian efforts, in line with its steadfast approach to supporting the Palestinian people and providing medical assistance to patients in the Strip. (ANI/WAM)

